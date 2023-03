Gwyneth Paltrow gana juicio millonario por accidente de esquí en 2016

Park City (United States), 30/03/2023.- Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in the trial over her 2016 ski collision with 76-year-old Terry Sandersonon the final day of her eight-day trial in Park City, Utah, USA, 30 March 2023. Terry Sanderson was suing Gwyneth Paltrow for 300,000 USD, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016. The jury found Paltrow not liable. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Rick Bowmer / POOL

Foto: EFE - Rick Bowmer / POOL