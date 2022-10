¿Quién fue Lee Harvey Oswald, el asesino de John F. Kennedy?

🇺🇲 #BOTD #18Oct #USA



On 18 October 1939, Lee Harvey Oswald was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.



Accused assassin of U.S. Pres. John F. Kennedy on 23 November 1963, Dallas, Texas.



Fatally shot by Jack Ruby in the Dallas County Jail on 24 November 1963.