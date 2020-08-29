Wakanda Forever: Así despidieron en redes al actor Chadwick Boseman
El actor Chadwick Boseman, célebre por encarnar al superhéroe “Black Panther” en las películas de Marvel, murió este viernes tras padecer durante cuatro años cáncer de colon.
El actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther, murió este viernes, 28 de agosto, después de luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon.
“Con un dolor inconmensurable confirmamos el fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick fue diagnosticado con cáncer de colon en etapa III en 2016 y luchó con él durante los últimos 4 años a medida que avanzaba a la etapa IV”, informaron sus representantes en redes sociales.
Después de conocerse la triste noticia, varias personalidades del mundo del entretenimiento despidieron al actor, guionista y dramaturgo estadounidense.
Así despidieron al actor Chadwick Boseman
Marvel
Chris Evans
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Mark Ruffalo
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas
An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020
Dwayne La Roca Johnson
Hard to hear about this.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020
Rest in love, brother.
Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8
Brie Larson
Ryan Reynolds
Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020
Mark Hamill
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse...— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2020
A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity.#ripChadwick https://t.co/CBVoNBpuII
Don Cheadle
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
Octavia Spencer
NFL
Simu Liu
So tremendously sad. One of the great talents of his generation.— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 29, 2020
43, man. 43 💔😭 RIP. https://t.co/RoTsbHsrRz