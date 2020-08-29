Wakanda Forever: Así despidieron en redes al actor Chadwick Boseman

El actor Chadwick Boseman, célebre por encarnar al superhéroe “Black Panther” en las películas de Marvel, murió este viernes tras padecer durante cuatro años cáncer de colon.

El actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de Black Panther, murió este viernes, 28 de agosto, después de luchar cuatro años contra un cáncer de colon.

“Con un dolor inconmensurable confirmamos el fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick fue diagnosticado con cáncer de colon en etapa III en 2016 y luchó con él durante los últimos 4 años a medida que avanzaba a la etapa IV”, informaron sus representantes en redes sociales.

Después de conocerse la triste noticia, varias personalidades del mundo del entretenimiento despidieron al actor, guionista y dramaturgo estadounidense.

Así despidieron al actor Chadwick Boseman

Marvel

Chris Evans

Mark Ruffalo

Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas

Dwayne La Roca Johnson

Brie Larson

Ryan Reynolds

Mark Hamill

Don Cheadle

Octavia Spencer

NFL

Simu Liu

