El audio de “Otoniel” que destaparía supuestos nexos con esmeralderos

Handout picture released on October 24, 2021 by the Colombian Police press office showing Colombia's most-wanted drug lord and head of the Gulf Clan, Dairo Antonio Usuga (C) -alias 'Otoniel'-, after his capture in Bogota. Usuga, for whom the United States offered a reward of five million dollars, was captured by Colombian authorities, in Necocli, Antioquia department, the government reported.

