Gobierno pide nulidad del fallo que tumbó el plan para la aspersión con glifosato

A National Police plane sprays herbicides over a coca field near La Gabarra, Thursday, May 11, 2000, in Colombia. Authorities have launched a major anti-drug offensive into this remote eastern region near the Venezuelan border _ fumigating the green fields and setting jungle cocaine laboratories on fire. Once living off cattle ranching and crops like plantains and cacao, the Catatumbo region that includes La Gabarra has metamorphised into Colombia's second-largest coca-growing area after the leftist rebel-controlled south. (AP Photo/Scott Dalton)

Foto: SCOTT DALTON