(Video) Una pitbull adulta encuentra un nuevo hogar justo antes de ser sacrificada

That time I begged a rescue to help me save Sally from being euthanized. The shelter had her estimated to be 8 yrs old and she was E-Listed for limping. The morning she was supposed to be put down, the rescue and I raced to the shelter to save her. A staff member brought her outside to meet us and Sally just stood there trembling. 😭🥹 So thankful we were able to rescue her b/c she is truly the epitome of a pit bull ambassador. #saveaseniordog #elisttoalist #pitbull #adoptdontshop ❤️