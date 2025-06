Redada récord de ICE en Boston: 1.461 migrantes detenidos con “Operación Patriota”

#BREAKING: Nearly 1,500 illegal aliens, including foreign fugitives, murderers & child predators, were arrested in MA during Operation Patriot, a month-long immigration enforcement action by @ICEgov #FBI Boston @ATFBoston @DEANewEngland & @StateDeptDSS. https://t.co/sxeFkh1Qgv pic.twitter.com/YXczPSuTUW