Habrá represalias por tumbar monumentos soviéticos en Europa del este, dice Rusia

Riga (Latvia), 25/08/2022.- The last part of the 'Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders' (unofficially known simply as the Victory Monument) so called obelisk or pillar (C) is dismantle in Riga, Latvia, 25 August 2022. R?ga's Soviet monument have been demolished after the Latvian Parliament voted to pave the way for the removal of the monument in Riga in May 2022. (Letonia) EFE/EPA/VALDA KALNINA

Foto: EFE - VALDA KALNINA