El Estado Islámico reivindicó el ataque en Pakistán que deja ya 54 muertos

Bajaur (Pakistan), 30/07/2023.- People attend the funeral of the victims of a bomb explosion in Bajaur, Pakistan, 31 July 2023. At least 44 people were killed and dozens were injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted a workers' convention of the Islamic political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Khar on 30 July 2023, police said. EFE/EPA/HANIFULLAH KHAN

