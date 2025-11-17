Estos son los nominados a Mejor Juego del Año 2025 y las demás categorías de los Game Awards

Escucha este artículo
The Game Awards es una ceremonia anual que entrega premios dentro de la industria de los videojuegos. Desde 2014, la gala es producida y presentada por el periodista Geoff Keighley, la misma persona detrás de la organización del Summer Game Fest, la feria de Gaming que tomó el liderazgo de la escena mundial luego de la extinción de la Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).
Volviendo a los galardones, el evento también ha servido para anunciar o presentar estrenos de próximos juegos, además de revelar nueva información sobre títulos ya anunciados. Y aunque hoy son reconocidos como los premios de videojuegos más importantes del mundo, algunos gamers han tildado al escenario de ser más un espacio promocionales y publicitario para ciertos fabricantes y desarrolladoras.
Cada año, la ceremonia se celebra en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California y a pesar de que su anfitrión ha declinado varias ofertas de cadenas de televisión para emitir el programa, este 2025 la velada se podrá ver en Amazon Prime Video. ¿Quién elige a los ganadores? Los Game Awards cuenta con un comité compuesto por representantes de empresas como Microsoft, Nintendo y Sony.
Ellos son quienes seleccionan a más de un centenar de organizaciones de prensa de videojuegos, que pueden ser nominadas, y son quienes votan las seis entregas nominadas a las 29 categorías. La mayoría de los ganadores se determinan por una votación mixta del 90% del jurado y el 10% de los votos de los aficionados. Por eso, estos son todos los títulos participantes de los Game Awards 2025.
Videojuegos nominados al GOTY (Mejor Juego del Año)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)
- Hollow Knight Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
Nominados a Mejor Dirección de un Juego
- Death Stranding 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Ghost of Yotei (PlayStation Studios)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kleper Interactive)
- Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
- Split Fiction (Electronic Arts)
Nominados a Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- Death Stranding 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Ghost of Yotei (PlayStation Studios)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks)
- Split Fiction (Electronic Arts)
Nominados a Mejor Juego de Rol (RPG)
- Avowed (Xbox Game Studios)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds 2 (Xbox Game Studios)
Nominados a Mejor Juego de Lucha
- 2XKO (Riot Games)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
- Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves (SNK)
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Atari)
- Virtua Fighter 5 (Sega)
Nominados a Mejor Juego de Acción
- Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software)
- Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
- Ninja Gaiden 4 (Xbox Game Studios)
- Shinobi: The Art of Vengeance (Sega)
Nominados a Mejor Juego Familiar
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo)
- Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo)
- Split Fiction (Electronic Arts)
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds (Sega)
- LEGO Party (SMG Studio)
- LEGO Voyagers (Annapurna Interactive)
Nominados a Mejor Juego de Estrategia
- The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
- Civilization VII (2K Games)
- Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks y Knights Peak)
- Two Point Museum (Sega)
Nominados a Mejor Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
- Atomfall (Rebellion Developments)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software)
- EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts)
- South of Midnight (Xbox Game Studios)
Nominados a Mejor Juego como servicio
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Nominados a Mejor Interpretación
- Jennifer English como Maelle (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Ben Starr como Verso (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox como Gustave (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii como Atsu (Ghost of Yotei)
- Troy Baker como Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
- Konatsu Katu como Hinako Shimizu (Silent Hill f)
Nominados a Mejor Juego Móvil
- Destiny Rising (NetEase Games)
- Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio)
- Sonic Rumble (Sega)
- Umamasume Pretty Derby (Cygames)
- Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)
Nominados a Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Ghost of Yotei (PlayStation Studios)
- Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Nominados a Mejor Banda Sonora
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)
- Death Stranding 2 (Woodkid & Luvig Forssell)
- Ghost of Yotei (Toma Otowa)
- Hades 2 (Darren Korb)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin)
Nominados a Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Battlefield 6 (PlayStation Studios)
- Ghost of Yotei (PlayStation Studios)
- Death Stranding 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Silent Hill f (Konami)
Nominados a Mejor Adaptación
- “Una película de Minecraft” (Mojang Studios)
- “Devil May Cry” (Capcom)
- “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch” (Ubisoft)
- “The Last of Us: Temporada 2″ (HBO)
- “Until Dawn” (PlayStation Studios)
Nominados a Mejor Historia
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Death Stranding 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- Ghost of Yotei (PlayStation Studios)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios)
- Silent Hill f (Konami)
Nominados a Mejor Juego con Impacto
- Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero)
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (Don’t Nod Montréal)
- South of Midnight (Xbox Game Studios)
- Wanderstop (Ivy Road y Annapurna Interactive)
Nominados a Mejor Apoyo de la Comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Helldivers 2 (PlayStation Studios)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Nominados a Mejor Juego Multijugador
- Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
- Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
- Elden Ring Nightreign (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Peak (Landfall Games)
- Split Fiction (Electronic Arts)
Nominados a Mejor Juego Independiente (Indie)
- Absolum (Guard Crush Games)
- Ball x Pit (Devolver Digital)
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
Nominados a Mejor Debut de un Juego Indie
- Blue Prince (Dogubomb)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)
- Despelote (Julián Cordero)
- Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
- Megabonk (Vedinad)
Nominados a Mejor Juego de VR
- Alien Rogue Incursion (Survios)
- Arken Age (Vitruvius VR)
- Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
- Deadpool VR (Oculus Studios)
- The Midnight Walk (Fast Travel Games)
Nominados a Mejor Creador de Contenido
- Caedrel (Inglaterra)
- Kai Cenat (Estados Unidos)
- MoistCr1tikal (Estados Unidos)
- Sakura Miko (Japón)
- The Burnt Peanut (Estados Unidos)
Nominados a Juego más esperado
- GTA VI (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil requiem (Capcom)
- 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
- The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt)
- Marvel Wolverine (PlayStation Studios)
Nominados a Mejor Juego Deportivo
- EA Sports FC 26 (Electronic Arts)
- EA F1 25 (Electronic Arts)
- Mario Kart World (Nintendo)
- Rematch (Kepler Interactive)
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds (Sega)
Nominados a Mejor Deporte Electrónico (eSport)
- Conter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Moonton)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Nominados a Mejor Gamer de eSports
- Brawk
- Chovy
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Nominados a Mejor Equipo de eSports
- Gen.G
- NRG
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid PH
- Team Vitality
