América Latina trata de no pasar desapercibida en la COP27

Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), 04/11/2022.- The sun sets behind the International Congress Center before the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, in Egypt, 04 November 2022. The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), running from 06 till 18 November in Sharm El-Sheikh, is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference of over 40,000 estimated attendees including heads of states and governments, civil society, media and other relevant stakeholders. The events will include Climate Implementation Summit, thematic days, flagship initiatives, and Green Zone activities engaging with climate and other global challenges. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Foto: EFE - SEDAT SUNA