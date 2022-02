Recompensas: ¿dinero para recomponer la confianza?

A member of the Colombian Police Department stops a vehicle on the street to control it in Bogota, Colombia, on February 10, 2021. On February 9, 2021, Cuba alerted Colombia about a plan by the ELN guerrilla to attack Bogota in the "next few days," according to a message released by the government of Ivan Duque on Monday. / AFP / Raul ARBOLEDA

