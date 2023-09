Asesinatos a líderes sociales, a ex-FARC y masacres disminuyeron en Colombia: Indepaz

People attend the funeral of Tiberio Chepe Zeti, a spiritual leader of the Nasa indigenous people, killed on July 23 in Florida, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia, on July 26, 2023. Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) denounced on July 24 the murder of social leader Tiberio Chepe Zetia, bringing the number of leaders murdered in the country to 94 in 2023. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)

Foto: AFP - JOAQUIN SARMIENTO