¿Amber Heard habría usado guiones de películas dentro de su declaración?

Fairfax (United States), 05/05/2022.- US actress Amber Heard reacts on the stand during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 05 May 2022. Johnny Depp's 50 million US dollar defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL

