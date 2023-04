Partidazo en la Europa League: Sevilla empató sobre el final con Manchester United

Manchester (United Kingdom), 13/04/2023.- Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri (2-L) celebrates after the 2-2 goal was scored during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla FC in Manchester, Britain, 13 April 2023. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

Foto: EFE - ADAM VAUGHAN