Sábado en modo Catar 2022: agéndese para los partidos del 26 de noviembre

Doha (Qatar), 30/03/2022.- A handout photo made available by FIFA on 30 March 2022 shows Al Rihla, the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Al Rihla means 'the journey' in Arabic and is inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag of Qatar according to the FIFA press release. (Mundial de Fútbol, Catar) EFE/EPA/MOHAMED ALI ABDELWAHID / FIFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Foto: EFE - MOHAMED ALI ABDELWAHID / FIFA HA