El BCE decidió bajar tasas, pero el entorno global sigue siendo frágil

Pedestrians walk past the 'Euro Sculpture' by German artist Ottmar H�rl in front of the former seat of the European Central Bank (ECB) at the Eurotower, ahead a press conference on the Eurozone's monetary policy, in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 5, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Foto: AFP - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV