Cincuenta años después de su muerte, Picasso sigue convocando multitudes

Riehen (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 06/03/2023.- The artwork 'Head of a Man' (1972) by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is on view at the exhibition 'PICASSO. ARTIST AND MODEL - LAST PAINTINGS' in the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland, 06 March 2022. Joining the international commemorations of the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), the Fondation Beyeler will present a selection of ten late paintings in one room concerned with images of artist and model. (Suiza) EFE/EPA/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Foto: EFE - GEORGIOS KEFALAS