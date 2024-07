El cineasta Benîot Jacquot, imputado por violación de dos actrices, una de ellas menor

(FILES) French director Benoit Jacquot looks on during a press conference for the film "Eva" presented in competition during the 68th Berlinale film festival on February 17, 2018 in Berlin. - French directors Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon, accused by actresses including Judith Godr�che of sexual violence, have been summoned to the Brigade de protection des mineurs on July 1 to be placed in police custody, AFP has learned from sources close to the case. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - TOBIAS SCHWARZ