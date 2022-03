¿Puede Colombia sacar pecho por “Encanto”?

MEET THE MADRIGALS ñ Walt Disney Animation Studiosí ìEncantoî introduces the Madrigals, a compelling and complicated extended family who live in a wondrous and charmed place in the mountains of Colombia. Opening in the U.S. on Nov. 24, 2021, ìEncantoî features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz as the only ordinary child in the Madrigal family; MarÌa Cecilia Botero as Mirabelís grandmother, Abuela Alma; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabelís parents, Julieta and AgustÌn; Jessica Darrow and Diane Guererro as Mirabelís sisters Luisa and Isabela; Carolina Gaitan and Mauro Castillo as Mirabelís aunt and uncle, Pepa and FÈlix; and Adassa Candiani, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabelís cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively. © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Foto: Disney