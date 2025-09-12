Premios Emmy 2025: lista completa de nominados y dónde ver la ceremonia en vivo

Este domingo 14 de septiembre se llevará a cabo la nueva edición de los Premios Emmy en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) Foto: AFP - CHRIS DELMAS

Los Premios Emmy son los galardones más importantes de la industria de la televisión y streaming de Estados Unidos. Se otorgaron por primera vez en 1949 y fueron organizados por la Academy of Television Arts & Sciences con el objetivo de reconocer la excelencia en la industria televisiva. Su nombre proviene del término “Immy”, que hace referencia a las cámaras de televisión y que con el tiempo se transformó en “Emmy”.

A lo largo de los años, se han consolidado como el mayor galardón de la televisión a nivel mundial. Se celebran en varias categorías: los Primetime Emmy Awards, que honran la programación de horario estelar; los Daytime Emmy, dedicados a la televisión diurna; los Sports Emmy, los News & Documentary Emmy, y hasta los International Emmy, que reconocen lo mejor de la televisión fuera de EE.UU.

¿Dónde se pueden ver los Premios Emmy 2025 en vivo?

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California y será transmitida a través de TNT y la plataforma HBO Max a partir de las 06:00 p.m. hora Colombia.

Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

Mejor serie dramática

“Andor”.

“The diplomat”.

“The Last Of Us”.

“Paradise”.

“The Pitt”.

“Severance”.

“Slow Horses”.

“The White Lotus”.

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”.

“The Bear”.

“Hacks”.

“Nobody wants this”.

“Only Murders in the Building”.

“Shrinking”.

“The Studio”.

“What We Do in the Shadows”.

Mejor serie limitada

“Adolescence”.

“Black Mirror”.

“Dying for Sex”.

“Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”.

“The penguin”.

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”.

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”.

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”.

Adam Scott, “Severance”.

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”.

Sharon Horgan, “Bad sisters”.

Britt Lower, “Severance”.

Bella Ramsey, “The Last Of Us”.

Keri Russell, “The diplomat”.

Mejor actor principal en una comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody wants this”.

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”.

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”.

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”.

Mejor actriz principal en una comedia

Uzo Aduba, “The residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody wants this”.

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”.

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”.

Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”.

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”.

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed innocent”.

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”.

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”.

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”.

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”.

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Zach Cherry, “Severance”.

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”.

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”.

James Marsden, “Paradise”.

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”.

John Turturro, “Severance”.

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”.

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”.

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”.

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”.

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”.

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”.

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”.

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”.

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”.

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”.

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”.

Bowen Yan, “Saturday Night Live”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”.

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”.

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”.

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”.

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”.

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada

Javier Bardem, “Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”.

Bill Camp, “Presumed innocent”.

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” .

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”.

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed innocent”.

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”.

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”.

Ruth Negga “Presumed innocent”.

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”.

Chloë Sevigny, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”.

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”.

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”.

Mejor serie de entrevistas

“The Daily Show”.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.

Mejor reality show

“The Amazing Race”.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

“Survivor”.

“Top Chef”.

“The Traitors”.

Mejor película para la televisión

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”.

“The Gorge”.

“Mountainhead”.

“Nonnas”.

“Rebel ridge”.