Tweet sobre muerte de Chadwick Boseman logra récord Guinness de ‘me gusta’
El mensaje publicado por el equipo del artista generó miles de interacciones y superó el récord que tenía Barack Obama.
El mensaje posteado en la cuenta oficial de Twitter del actor Chadwick Boseman, en la que se anunciaba su fallecimiento, es el que más ‘me gusta’ acumula en toda la red social, por lo que logró un Récord Guinness.
El tweet se publicó el viernes 28 de agosto y cuando el equipo del actor envió el mensaje, Twitter incluyó “Un tributo digno de un rey. #WakandaForever”. (Ver: Wakanda Forever: Así despidieron al actor Chadwick Boseman).
Muchas celebridades y fanáticos de Chadwick Boseman, de “Black Panther” (Pantera Negra) y de Marvel le dieron ‘me gusta’ al tweet, lo reenviaron y hicieron comentarios, por lo que se generó una conversación en un gran hilo. (Archivo: “Pantera negra”, la película que hizo historia en las nominaciones de los Óscar 2019).
Según informa Guinness, desde que se compartió el tuit ha recibido más de 7,6 millones de me gusta, superando las cifras del mensaje que tenía el récord, uno de Barack Obama publicado en 2017 en el dice “Nadie nace odiando a otra persona por el color de su piel, su origen o su religión”, el cual acumula 4,3 millones de me gusta:
Most liked Tweet ever.— Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020
A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP
Chadwick Boseman fue parte esencial para que “Black Panther”, estrenada en 2018, lograra varios títulos Guinness World Records, incluida la película de superhéroe “origen” más taquillera, la primera película de superhéroe nominada para un Óscar a la Mejor Película, y la mayoría de los premios Óscar ganados por una película de superhéroes. (Recordar: Los múltiples récords que ya superó Pantera Negra).
Boseman protagonizó varias obras cinematográficas históricas como “The Express” (2008), “42” (2013), “Get On Up” (2014) y “Marshall” (2017), todas las cuales honran el viaje de importantes afroamericanos a lo largo de la historia de Estados Unidos.