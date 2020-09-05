Tweet sobre muerte de Chadwick Boseman logra récord Guinness de ‘me gusta’

View this post on Instagram

Twitter's main account said it best when they announced that the tweet announcing the late Chadwick Boseman's passing had broken the Guinness World Records title for the world's most liked tweet ever. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sharing the tweet from Boseman's team regarding the tragic news of his passing, Twitter included, "A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever." ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Most fans and fellow celebrities echoed that sentiment when they learned the talented Black Panther star had lost his battle with colon cancer. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The tweet, which was posted at 7:11 PM PT this past Friday, featured a black and white photo of Boseman smiling into the light. It was accompanied by an official message from his team stating he had passed in his Los Angeles home with friends and family by his side after four years of fighting his illness. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Boseman's publicist, Nicki Fioravante told the press: "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much." The statement continued, "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more -- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Since the news was shared on Twitter, the tweet has received over 7.6 million likes, surpassing the former record holder, Barack Obama's tweet from 2017. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Referred to by many as a "king on and off the screen", Chadwick Boseman will continue to live on in the hearts of fans and friends, whom he inspired through his incredible works.💛