Instancia de la OCDE recomienda a dueños de Cerrejón escuchar a líderes wayúu

A conveyor belt moves coal at the Cerrejon Coal Mine in Barrancas, La Guajira, Colombia, on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. While coal demand remains strong in Asia, it's withering in North America and Europe as power generators turn increasingly to cheaper and cleaner natural gas, wind and solar power. Photographer: Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg

