Nos deja un mensaje de impunidad: víctimas de las Farc por amnistía a Granda

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 20, 2019 Colombian former member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and member of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) party Rodrigo Granda, talks during an interview with AFP at the FARC political party headquarters in Bogota. - The former FARC guerrilla denounced on October 19, 2021, the capture in Mexico of Rodrigo Granda, one of its former peace negotiators, at the request of the Colombian government to Interpol. (Photo by DANIEL MUNOZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - DANIEL MUNOZ