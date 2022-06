Comité selecto adelanta segunda audiencia sobre asalto al Capitolio de EE. UU.

Washington (United States), 10/06/2022.- The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2022. (Atentado, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Jabin Botsford / POOL

Foto: Jabin Botsford / POOL