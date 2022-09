Cuarto detenido por intento de asesinar a Cristina Fernández, vicepresidenta argentina

A woman holds a sign that reads "To hatred and violence we'll never return" during a demonstration in support of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires, on September 2, 2022. - Messages of shock and solidarity poured in from around the world Friday after a man tried to shoot Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner in an attack captured on video. Political and labor unions at home called for mass demonstrations countrywide to denounce Thursday's assault against Kircher, who survived because the handgun aimed at her face from very close range failed to go off. (Photo by Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP)

Foto: AFP - EMILIANO LASALVIA