Victoria del primer ministro socialista en elecciones legislativas de Portugal

Lisbon (Portugal), 30/01/2022.- Portuguese voters wait to cast ballots at a local polling station, Lisbon, Portugal, 30 January 2022. More than 10 million voters living in Portugal and abroad are on the electoral roll to choose the 230 deputies for the Portuguese Parliament after the Parliament rejected the minority socialist government's 2022 state budget in November. (Elecciones, Lisboa) EFE/EPA/TIAGO PETINGA

Foto: TIAGO PETINGA