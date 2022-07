Pruebas masivas y cuarentena, China alista restricciones ante rebrote de covid-19

Beijing (China), 06/07/2022.- A health worker looks on at a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, China, 06 July 2022. China is fighting COVID-19 outbreaks across the country as the government has eased restrictions. Shanghai has recorded cases linked to an illegally operating karaoke lounge, while more than one million people are under lockdown in Anhui province. In Xian, Shaanxi province, a seven-day closure of entertainment venues and suspension of dine-in services has been enforced after detecting eleven cases on 05 July. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

