Cambio climático

Seoul (Korea, Republic Of), 01/12/2023.- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon puts his hands together at an altar for Ven. Jaseung, a former head of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, to pay tribute to him in the main hall of Jogye Temple in Seoul, South Korea, 01 December 2023. The monk immolated himself in a fire at a dormitory for Buddhist monks inside Chiljang Temple in Anseong, south of Seoul, on 29 November, according to the order. (Corea del Sur, Seúl) EFE/EPA/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT