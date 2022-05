El aborto, bajo ataque

Los Angeles (United States), 14/05/2022.- Abortion rights supporters gather for a rally outside Los Angeles City Hall in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 May 2022. Pro-abortion rights supporters are continuing to protest and call for a protection of access to abortion services after a leak earlier this month of a draft of a upcoming US Supreme Court ruling on an abortion case indicated the court was likely to overturn the long standing Roe v. Wade ruling which had protected a right to abortion in the US for fifty years. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Foto: CAROLINE BREHMAN