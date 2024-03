El horror en Moscú y un mundo en duelo

Moscow (Russian Federation), 24/03/2024.- People mourn and bring flowers at the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2024. Russia started a day of national mourning for the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk. On 22 March, a group of gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. According to the latest data from the Russian Investigative Committee, 152 people died and more than 100 were hospitalized. (Terrorista, Atentado terrorista, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Foto: EFE - MAXIM SHIPENKOV