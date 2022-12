Irán reclama a Colombia por su diplomacia contra la represión en caso Mahsa Amini

FILE - A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Foto: AP - Markus Schreiber