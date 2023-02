¿Shakira estará en el ‘Súper Bowl 2023’ con Rihanna? Esto se sabe

Glendale (United States), 07/02/2023.- Preparations are made at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 07 February 2023. The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs face the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. (Estados Unidos, Filadelfia) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

