Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Billboard 2025: Bad Bunny, Karol G y más

Este jueves 23 de octubre, se llevó a cabo una nueva edición de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 en el James L. Knight Center de Miami, Florida, (EE.UU). La velada fue transmitida en vivo por la cadena Telemundo, con cobertura también vía plataformas digitales.
Estos premios, organizados por la revista Billboard, celebran los logros de la música latina tanto en EE.UU. como a nivel global. Tienen en cuenta varios criterios, como las ventas, el streaming, el aire en radio y la presencia en las listas de éxitos. Este año, la edición incluyó categorías con géneros como el pop latino, tropical, regional mexicano y ritmo latino, entre otros. El evento contó con la participación de Goyo, artista colombiana, y Javier Poza, un conocido presentador mexicano, quienes se desempeñaron como conductores de la gala. Además, Bad Bunny hizo historia al recibir 27 nominaciones, la cifra más alta que se ha visto en estos premios hasta ahora.
Artistas como La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho, Laura Pausini, Olga Tañón, Ozuna, Beéle, Danny Ocean, Juan Duque, Musza, Netón Vega, NXNNI y Óscar Maydon, encendieron la noche con su música.
¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores de los Premios Billboard de la Músca Latina 2025?
A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores de esta nueva edición de los premios:
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
- Netón Vega
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
- Shakira
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:
- benny blanco
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama
- Elvis Crespo
“Hot Latin Song” Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Male Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Female Artist of the Year:
- Karol G
Premio Billboard Ícono
- Laura Pausini
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida
Premio Billboard Vanguardia
- Peso Pluma
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”
Artista Latino del Siglo 21
- Bad Bunny
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Male Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Female Artist of the Year:
- Karol G
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:
- Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Duo or Group:
- Maná
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Shakira, “Soltera”
Álbum “Top Latin Pop” del Año / Top Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Kapo, Por Si Alguien Nos Escucha
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año Dúo o Grupo
- Aventura
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
- Karol G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Álbum Top Tropical del Año / Top Tropical Album of the Year:
- Rubby Pérez, Rubby Pérez ¡Grandes Éxitos!
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:
- Peso Pluma
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
Álbum Top Regional Mexicano del Año / Top Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Tito Double P, Incómodo
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Solista / Solo Artist:
- Bad Bunny
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “DTMF”
Álbum “Top Latin Rhythm” del Año / Top Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
- Netón Vega
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
- Ernesto “Neto” Fernández