Cristiano Ronaldo y Georgina Rodríguez: así es el lujosos hotel donde viven

Al-Nassr's new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C-L), his partner Georgina Rodriguez (C-R) and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (L) take the stage during the unveiling ceremony at the Mrsool Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

Foto: AFP - FAYEZ NURELDINE