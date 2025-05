Así es el BYD Dolphin Surf: precio y características del nuevo compacto eléctrico

The wait is over! Welcome the new BYD DOLPHIN SURF to Europe!



Sleek, smart, and full of personality — the 2025 World Urban Car Champion is here to shake up city driving. ⚡️🌇



Ready to outsmart the ordinary? 😎#JoinTheGreenWave #BYD #BuildYourDreams #BYDDOLPHINSURF pic.twitter.com/J2h8qhwbJM