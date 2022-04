Día del 4/20: Qué significa y por qué relaciona a la marihuana

Bangkok (Thailand), 20/04/2022.- A man poses as people take part in a parade to mark the so-called 420 World Cannabis Day in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 April 2022. The annual 420 or 4/20 is known in cannabis culture as Cannabis Day or Weed Day and marked by cannabis smokers around the world on 20 April. Thailand in 2018 became the first nation to legalize cannabis for medical use in Southeast Asia, a region with some of the world's harshest drugs laws. Thai authorities went a step further by removing cannabis and hemp from the country's list of narcotics, a historic move that ended decades of prohibition, allowing people to grow the plant for personal consumption that has been used in traditional medicine and cuisine from 09 June 2022 but remains banned for recreational use. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Foto: RUNGROJ YONGRIT