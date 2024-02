Tomás Palmezano: 16 años de edad y dos modalidades olímpicas

From Dreams to Reality! 😍



At age 7 Tomás Palmezano engraved the Olympic rings into his hair. Today, the 16-year-old, five-time BMX national junior champion, is making history for Colombia as the nation's first Skeleton racer.



