La misión posible de Southgate para llevar a Inglaterra a octavos de final

Doha (Qatar), 28/11/2022.- England's manager Gareth Southgate reacts during a training session of the national soccer team of England in Doha, Qatar, 28 November 2022. England will face Wales in their group B match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on 29 November. (Mundial de Fútbol, Catar) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Foto: EFE - MARTIN DIVISEK