Aranceles de Trump: la cuenta regresiva dispara el comercio entre Asia y EE. UU.

Bangkok (Thailand), 23/06/2025.- A vendor waits for customers next to traditional Chinese home decorations for sale in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 23 June 2025. The World Bank has revised down Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025 to 1.8 percent, lowered from the earlier prediction of 2.9 percent, citing global uncertainties and higher US tariffs as significant headwinds slowing the economy. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

