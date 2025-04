El precio del petróleo sube entre expectativas de tregua con los aranceles

Berlin (Germany), 10/04/2025.- Prices for various automotive fuels at a gas station in Berlin, Germany, 10 April 2025. Oil prices rose for the first time since US President Donald Trump initiated a trade war with most of America's trading partners, as several countries were granted a temporary tariffs exemption on April 9. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Foto: EFE - FILIP SINGER