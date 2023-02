Crisis de la salud pública en Inglaterra sale a las calles en huelga histórica

London (United Kingdom), 06/02/2023.- Hospital patients Kevin (L) and Sam (R) hold up placards alongside a picket in support of striking nurses outside St Thomas's Hospital, Britain, 06 February 2023. Members of the Royal College of Nursing are joining ambulance workers in the GMB union in a walkout over pay, on what is expected to be one of the biggest strike days in the country's NHS (National Health Service) history. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ISABEL INFANTES

