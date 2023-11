Entre minas y drones: la tecnología genera temor por las armas autónomas

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 23: Ukrainian military member launches the drone on aerial reconnaissance mission on May 23, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Bakhmut and its surroundings continue to be places of most fierce fighting since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. (Photo by Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

