Cerca de 60 muertos por las inundaciones en Sudáfrica

Durban (South Africa), 12/04/2022.- A family sifts through what remains of their shack after flood waters destroyed it, Durban, South Africa, 12 April 2022. At least 45 people have died as a result of heavy flooding in the Eastern Coastal area. Key roads in the area have been damaged and as mudslides destroyed houses. The South African National Defense Force have been called in to assist. (Sudáfrica) EFE/EPA/STR

Foto: STR