Critics Choice Awards 2026: estas son las películas y series nominadas

A partir de las 7 de la noche, este domingo 4 de enero comenzará la entrega de los famosos Critics Choice Awards, donde se destacarán, según la crítica especializada, las mejores producciones tanto en cine como en televisión y streaming.
La película más nominada es Sinners, de Warner Bros, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, que arrasó con 17 nominaciones; le sigue, One Battle After Another, de la misma productora, bajo la dirección de Paul Thomas Anderson. La tercera más nominada es Frankenstein, Netflix, dirigida por Guillermo del Toro. A continuación todos los opcionados a ganar.
Películas Nominados en los Critics Choice Awards 2026
Mejor Actor
* Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
* Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
* Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
* Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
* Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
* Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)
Mejor Actriz
* Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
* Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
* Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
* Renate Reinsve –Sentimental Value (Neon)
* Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
* Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)
Mejor actor de reparto
* Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
* Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
* Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
* Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
* Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly(Netflix)
* Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Mejor actriz de reparto
* Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
* Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
* Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
* Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
* Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
* Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros)
Mejor actor/actriz joven
* Everett Blunck – The Plague(Independent Film Company)
* Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
* Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
* Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
* Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
* Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Mejor director
* Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)
* Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)* Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
* Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme(A24)
* Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
* Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
* Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
* Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
* Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
* Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
* Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)* Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejor maquillaje y cabello
* Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
* Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
* Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
* Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
* Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
* Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejores efectos visuales
* Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
* Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
* Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
* Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
* Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
* Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)Mejor película animada
* Arco (Neon)
* Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)
* In Your Dreams (Netflix)* KPop Demon Hunters(Netflix)
* Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
* Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Mejor comedia
* The Ballad of Wallis Island(Focus Features)
* Eternity (A24)
* Friendship (A24)
* The Naked Gun (Paramount)
* The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
* Splitsville (Neon)
Mejor película extranjera
* It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
* Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
* No Other Choice (Neon)
* The Secret Agent (Neon)
* Sirāt (Neon)
* Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor canción
* “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
* “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
* “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
* “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
* “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
* “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Nominaciones de series en los Critics Choice
Mejor drama
* Alien: Earth (FX)
* Andor (Disney+)
* The Diplomat (Netflix)
* Paradise (Hulu)
* The Pitt (HBO Max)
* Pluribus (Apple TV)* Severance (Apple TV)
* Task (HBO Max)
Mejor actor serie (drama)
* Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
* Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
* Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)
* Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)
* Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
* Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de serie (drama)
* Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
* Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
* Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)
* Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
* Keri Russell – The Diplomat(Netflix)
* Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)
Mejor actor de reparto de serie (drama)
* Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
* Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
* Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)
* Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
* Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)
* Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie (drama)
* Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
* Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
* Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
* Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt(HBO Max)
* Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
* Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Mejor serie de comedia
* Abbott Elementary (ABC)* Elsbeth (CBS)
* Ghosts (CBS)
* Hacks (HBO Max)
* Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
* Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
* The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
* The Studio (Apple TV)
Mejor actor en una serie comedia
* Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
* Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
* David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
* Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
* Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)
* Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)
Mejor actriz en una serie comedia
* Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
* Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)* Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)
* Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
* Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
* Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie comedia
* Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)
* Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
* Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
* Oscar Nuñez – The Paper(Peacock)
* Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
* Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
* Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
* Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
* Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
* Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
* Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
* Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)
Mejor serie extranjera
* Acapulco (Apple TV)
* Last Samurai Standing(Netflix)
* Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
* Red Alert (Paramount+)
* Squid Game (Netflix)
* When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Mejor serie animada
* Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
* Harley Quinn (HBO Max)* Long Story Short (Netflix)
* Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
* South Park (Comedy Central)
* Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)