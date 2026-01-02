Critics Choice Awards 2026: estas son las películas y series nominadas

A partir de las 7 de la noche, este domingo 4 de enero comenzará la entrega de los famosos Critics Choice Awards, donde se destacarán, según la crítica especializada, las mejores producciones tanto en cine como en televisión y streaming.

La película más nominada es Sinners, de Warner Bros, dirigida por Ryan Coogler, que arrasó con 17 nominaciones; le sigue, One Battle After Another, de la misma productora, bajo la dirección de Paul Thomas Anderson. La tercera más nominada es Frankenstein, Netflix, dirigida por Guillermo del Toro. A continuación todos los opcionados a ganar.

Películas Nominados en los Critics Choice Awards 2026

Mejor Actor

* Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)

* Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

* Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)

* Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

* Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

* Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

Mejor Actriz

* Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)

* Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

* Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

* Renate Reinsve –Sentimental Value (Neon)

* Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

* Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Mejor actor de reparto

* Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

* Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)

* Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

* Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

* Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly(Netflix)

* Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Mejor actriz de reparto

* Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)

* Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

* Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)

* Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

* Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

* Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros)

Mejor actor/actriz joven

* Everett Blunck – The Plague(Independent Film Company)

* Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

* Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

* Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

* Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)

* Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

Mejor director

* Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another(Warner Bros.)

* Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)* Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

* Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme(A24)

* Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

* Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

* Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)

* Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)

* Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

* Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

* Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)* Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejor maquillaje y cabello

* Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

* Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)

* Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

* Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)

* Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

* Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejores efectos visuales

* Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

* Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)

* Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

* Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

* Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

* Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)Mejor película animada

* Arco (Neon)

* Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)

* In Your Dreams (Netflix)* KPop Demon Hunters(Netflix)

* Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

* Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Mejor comedia

* The Ballad of Wallis Island(Focus Features)

* Eternity (A24)

* Friendship (A24)

* The Naked Gun (Paramount)

* The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

* Splitsville (Neon)

Mejor película extranjera

* It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

* Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

* No Other Choice (Neon)

* The Secret Agent (Neon)

* Sirāt (Neon)

* Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor canción

* “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)

* “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

* “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

* “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

* “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)

* “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Nominaciones de series en los Critics Choice

Mejor drama

* Alien: Earth (FX)

* Andor (Disney+)

* The Diplomat (Netflix)

* Paradise (Hulu)

* The Pitt (HBO Max)

* Pluribus (Apple TV)* Severance (Apple TV)

* Task (HBO Max)

Mejor actor serie (drama)

* Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

* Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

* Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)

* Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)

* Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)

* Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de serie (drama)

* Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)

* Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

* Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)

* Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

* Keri Russell – The Diplomat(Netflix)

* Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie (drama)

* Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

* Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

* Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

* Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

* Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)

* Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie (drama)

* Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

* Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

* Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

* Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt(HBO Max)

* Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

* Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Mejor serie de comedia

* Abbott Elementary (ABC)* Elsbeth (CBS)

* Ghosts (CBS)

* Hacks (HBO Max)

* Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

* Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

* The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

* The Studio (Apple TV)

Mejor actor en una serie comedia

* Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

* Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

* David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

* Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

* Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)

* Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

Mejor actriz en una serie comedia

* Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

* Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)* Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)

* Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

* Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)

* Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie comedia

* Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)

* Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)

* Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

* Oscar Nuñez – The Paper(Peacock)

* Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

* Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

* Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)

* Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

* Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

* Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

* Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

* Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

Mejor serie extranjera

* Acapulco (Apple TV)

* Last Samurai Standing(Netflix)

* Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

* Red Alert (Paramount+)

* Squid Game (Netflix)

* When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Mejor serie animada

* Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

* Harley Quinn (HBO Max)* Long Story Short (Netflix)

* Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

* South Park (Comedy Central)

* Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

