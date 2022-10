Caso Uribe: los jalones de oreja en la segunda sesión de audiencia

Former president Alvaro Uribe arrives to the Supreme Court for questioning in a case an involving witness tampering in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Uribe is under investigation over allegations he made false accusations and tried to influence members of a former paramilitary group in a case he had started by accusing leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda of plotting to falsely tie him to right-wing paramilitary groups. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

