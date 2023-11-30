Noticias

Home

Mundo

En Fotos: Henry Kissinger, el más admirado y reprochado de los diplomáticos

El ex secretario de Estado de EE. UU. y ganador del premio Nobel de Paz, Henry Kissinger, murió este miércoles en su residencia en Connecticut a la edad de 100 años. Para unos un “visionario”, para otros “criminal de guerra”. Aquí las imágenes con algunas de las personalidades más relevantes de la política mundial.

Redacción Mundo y Agencias Internacionales
30 de noviembre de 2023 - 12:42 p. m.
El Primer Ministro Benjamín Netanyahu se reunió en septiembre de 2023, en la ciudad de Nueva York, con el ex Secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Henry Kissinger. Quienes son amigos desde hace muchos años.
Foto: Avi Ohayon/GPO
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Chinese President Xi Jinping is greeted by former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during his welcoming banquet at the start of his visit to the United States, at the Westin Hotel in Seattle, Washington on September 22, 2015.
Foto: AFP - MARK RALSTON
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
President Joseph Biden (L) talking to former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the 45th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, 07 February 2009.
Foto: EFE - MSC / KAI MOERK / HANDOUT
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Pope John Paul II shakes hands with former U.S. Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger, during the open-air general audience in St. Peter's square at the Vatican Wednesday, May 23, 2001.
Foto: ASSOCIATED PRESS - ARTURO MARI
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at his office in Moscow 02 March 2004. Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, a key figure of American diplomacy in the post-World War II era, died November 29, 2023 at the age of 100, his association said.
Foto: AFP - OLEG LASTOCHKIN
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Pope Benedict XVI greets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger during a private meeting at his summer residence in Castelgandolfo.
Foto: AFP - HANDOUT
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Chilean President Augusto Pinochet greets Secretary of State Harry Kissinger on his arrival at the President's office. Kissinger took up the issue of the Human Rights Commission which has raised objections to Chilean abuses of civil liberties, but stopped short of taking any direct American action against Chile in the Organization of American States.
Foto: Bettmann Archive - Getty Images
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) shakes hands with Pope Paul VI during an audience in Vatican city, 05 July 1974.
Foto: AFP - -
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
US president Richard Nixon (L) shakes hands with Henry Kissinger, foreign Secretary of State, September 1973 in Washington.
Foto: AFP - -
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (R) meets with Chinese president Mao Zedong (L), 24 November 1973 in Beijing.
Foto: AFP - -
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Israeli President Shimon Peres (L) awards the Presidential Medal of Distinction to US diplomat Dr. Henry Kissinger (R) during the annual Presidential Conference 'The Compass for Navigating Tomorrow' in Jerusalem on 19 June 2012.
Foto: EFE - ABIR SULTAN
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Henry Kissinger en compañía del presidente colombiano Cesar Gaviria, durante su visita a Colombia en 1991.
Foto: El Espectador
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
From left, former Secretaries of State, Henry Kissinger, James A. Baker III, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Secretary of State John Kerry, sit together on state during the groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Diplomacy Center at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014. Kerry hosted five of his predecessors in a rare public reunion for the groundbreaking of a museum commemorating the achievements of American statesmanship.
Foto: AP - Carolyn Kaster
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev shakes hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Moscow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1992 on Gorbachev?s first day back at work as a private citizen. The Fund for Socio-Political Research, a political think-tank, was inaugurated on Tuesday with Mikhail Gorbachev as chairman
Foto: AP - Boris Yurchenko
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger share a laugh after Clinton gave the closing remarks at a national policy conference, Wednesday, March 1, 1995.
Foto: ASSOCIATED PRESS - J. Scott Applewhite
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Leonid Brezhnev (L) meets US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Moscow on March 25, 1974.
Foto: AFP - -
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) speaks with US President Gerald Ford during the OTAN summit in Brussels on May 30, 1975.
Foto: AFP - -
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
African National Congress President Nelson Mandela (R) gives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (L) a welcome hug upon his arrival for their meeting on April 13, 1994 in Johannesburg.
Foto: AFP - WALTER DHLADHLA
Henry Kissinger y personalidades del mundo
In a Sept. 18,1975 file photo, Margaret Thatcher, right, leader of Great Britain's Conservative party, is given a look at the Capitol from a balcony of the State Department during a breakfast meeting in Washington, by U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
Foto: AP - Bob Daugherty
Keynote speaker and former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger, center, waves to guests at the 78th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Timothy Fadek)
En una de sus últimas presentaciones en publico como keynote speaker the former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger, center, waves to guests at the 78th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in New York.
Foto: AP - Timothy Fadek
Protesters interrupt the start of a Senate Armed Services hearing as they shout at former Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger, center, joined by former State Department head George P. Shultz, right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. The upheaval came as members of anti-war group Code Pink called the 91-year-old Kissinger a war criminal. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Protesters interrupt the start of a Senate Armed Services hearing as they shout at former Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger, center, joined by former State Department head George P. Shultz, right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015. The upheaval came as members of anti-war group Code Pink called Kissinger, war criminal.
Foto: AP - J. Scott Applewhite
El Primer Ministro Benjamín Netanyahu se reunió en septiembre de 2023, en la ciudad de Nueva York, con el ex Secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Henry Kissinger. Quienes son amigos desde hace muchos años.
Foto: Avi Ohayon/GPO

Sin comentarios aún. Suscribete e inicia la conversación
